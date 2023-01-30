ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ObsEva Trading Up 2.6 %

OBSV stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $16.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.49.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

About ObsEva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 483,490 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 295,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 39,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 155,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

