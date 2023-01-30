ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
ObsEva Trading Up 2.6 %
OBSV stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $16.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.49.
ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva
About ObsEva
ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.
