Occidental Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,606,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,192,000 after buying an additional 5,853,354 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,098,000 after buying an additional 1,156,612 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14,758.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,968,000 after buying an additional 947,954 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17,598.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 627,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,875,000 after buying an additional 624,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,388,000 after buying an additional 453,506 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.06. The company had a trading volume of 77,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,560. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $105.31.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

