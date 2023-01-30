Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.71. 314,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,936. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.34. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $106.78.

