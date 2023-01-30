Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,425 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.81. 2,027,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,561,483. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $145.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.24.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.