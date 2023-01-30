Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95,909 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,072,000 after acquiring an additional 117,791 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,550,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,750,000 after acquiring an additional 200,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 647,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,955,000 after acquiring an additional 66,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 581,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KLIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ KLIC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,789. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $62.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $286.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 38.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 42,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,962,919.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,111.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $155,658.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,483.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 42,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,962,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,111.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,757. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

