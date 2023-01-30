Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,781 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 350,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 81,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $112.84. The company had a trading volume of 158,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,938. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

