Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $230.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,049. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.61 and its 200-day moving average is $239.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 653.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 914.31%.

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

