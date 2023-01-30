OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Raised to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$4.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$3.00.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.50.

OceanaGold Stock Performance

TSE OGC opened at C$2.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$1.78 and a 1-year high of C$3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.32.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

