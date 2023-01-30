Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Short Interest Update

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Oceaneering International Stock Down 0.9 %
OII traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 859,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,145. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -57.61 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $21.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.
Institutional Trading of Oceaneering International
Oceaneering International Company Profile
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
