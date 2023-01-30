Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Short Interest Update

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Oceaneering International Stock Down 0.9 %

OII traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 859,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,145. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -57.61 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $21.21.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Institutional Trading of Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 21,428.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at $89,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.