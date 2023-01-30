OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Short Interest Down 19.3% in January

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,800 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 346,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 233.2 days.

OCI Stock Performance

Shares of OCINF remained flat at $34.90 during midday trading on Monday. 91 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.34. OCI has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on OCINF. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of OCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of OCI from €44.00 ($47.83) to €46.00 ($50.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

About OCI

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

