Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Update

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,069,100 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 900,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,187.9 days.
Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance
Orient Overseas (International) stock remained flat at $17.00 during midday trading on Monday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95. Orient Overseas has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $36.59.
About Orient Overseas (International)
