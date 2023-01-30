Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Update

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,069,100 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 900,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,187.9 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance

Orient Overseas (International) stock remained flat at $17.00 during midday trading on Monday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95. Orient Overseas has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $36.59.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

