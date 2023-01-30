Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Down 6.2%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.05. Approximately 634,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,640,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PACB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Insider Activity

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 42.03% and a negative net margin of 218.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $487,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 643,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,976,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $254,660.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,900.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $487,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 643,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,976,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,945,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,499,000 after purchasing an additional 90,216 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,391,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,545,000 after acquiring an additional 46,477 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,345,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,968,000 after acquiring an additional 324,280 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,315,000 after acquiring an additional 675,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Further Reading

