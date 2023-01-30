Pax Dollar Hits Market Cap of $880.37 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $880.37 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000985 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000604 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002603 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00011367 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000149 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.