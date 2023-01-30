PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.75. 3,527,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,255,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $176.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

