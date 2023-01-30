Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Short Interest Update

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the December 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Peak Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PKPH traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 150,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,356. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.
About Peak Pharmaceuticals
