Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Short Interest Update

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the December 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Peak Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKPH traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 150,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,356. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Peak Pharmaceuticals

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceutical level products containing phytocannabinoids, an abundant and pharmaceutically active component of industrial hemp for the prevention and alleviation of various conditions and diseases. The company was founded on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

