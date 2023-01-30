PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. KBC Group NV raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,870,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,449,000 after acquiring an additional 29,299 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 161.4% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.68. 1,247,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367,537. The firm has a market cap of $235.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Argus upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

