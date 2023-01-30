Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $55.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $245.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.92.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

