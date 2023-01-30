Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 545.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,095 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $103.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.42.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

