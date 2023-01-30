Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.2% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.0 %

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $103.81. 218,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,517,856. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

