Phoenix Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME traded up $1.44 on Monday, reaching $177.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.95. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $256.94.

CME Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $4.50 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $207.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

