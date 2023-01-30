Phoenix Wealth Advisors Sells 1,148 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after buying an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,619,000 after purchasing an additional 628,215 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 26,389,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,214,000 after purchasing an additional 485,720 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $881,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,107,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.02.

Intel Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.08. 14,539,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,346,965. The company has a market cap of $115.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.