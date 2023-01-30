Phoenix Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,062.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,509,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335,089 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564,851 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,359 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4,405.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,569,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,421 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.82. The company had a trading volume of 342,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,023. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $53.78.

