Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Trading Down 4.9%

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.75 and last traded at $17.89. 98,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 419,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $210.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.70%. Equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $34,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,048.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 992,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,343,000 after purchasing an additional 688,400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Photronics in the 3rd quarter worth $8,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Photronics by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 540,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 342,018 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

