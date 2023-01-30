Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $104.68

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $104.68, but opened at $99.61. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $97.12, with a volume of 3,962,894 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PDD shares. HSBC raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. KGI Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo Stock Down 7.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $129.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.89 and a 200-day moving average of $68.43.

Institutional Trading of Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.49. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 148,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 100.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Pinduoduo by 16.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 30.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 16.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.