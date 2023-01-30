Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Has $905,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 175,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 56,424 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,140,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,277,000 after acquiring an additional 416,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.94. The stock had a trading volume of 778,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,733. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $63.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.66.

