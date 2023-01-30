Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 932 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,347,000 after buying an additional 364,895 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,894,655 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $506,190,000 after purchasing an additional 174,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.36.

NFLX traded down $3.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $356.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,428,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $458.48. The company has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

