Piper Sandler Lowers WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Price Target to $38.00

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WSBC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.67.

WesBanco Stock Performance

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $41.37.

WesBanco Increases Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that WesBanco will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $121,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,678.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $121,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,678.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,930.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,012 shares of company stock valued at $571,148. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in WesBanco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in WesBanco by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,046,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

See Also

