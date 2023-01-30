Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) PT Lowered to $75.00

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Popular from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Popular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.80.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $67.04 on Thursday. Popular has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $95.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81. Popular had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Popular’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Popular will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Popular by 43.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Popular in the second quarter worth $26,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 12.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Popular by 98.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

