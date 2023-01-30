Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Short Interest Update

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Postal Savings Bank of China from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Get Postal Savings Bank of China alerts:

Postal Savings Bank of China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PSTVY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00.

About Postal Savings Bank of China

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.