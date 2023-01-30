Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Lifted to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PINC. Barclays decreased their target price on Premier to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Premier from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $32.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32. Premier has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.66.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $313.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.95 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 13.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 29.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 237,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 53,905 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Premier by 41.3% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Premier in the second quarter worth about $5,208,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Premier by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,547,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.