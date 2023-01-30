Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Short Interest Update

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PB shares. Hovde Group upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,856,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,567,000 after acquiring an additional 985,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,069,000 after buying an additional 890,236 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 66.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,680,000 after buying an additional 469,994 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 137.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 808,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,913,000 after buying an additional 467,706 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 79.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,097,000 after buying an additional 313,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.23. The stock had a trading volume of 418,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,419. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $64.69 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.32.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Featured Articles

