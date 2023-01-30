PTT Global Chemical Public (OTCMKTS:PGCPF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PTT Global Chemical Public (OTCMKTS:PGCPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PGCPF opened at $1.32 on Thursday. PTT Global Chemical Public has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $1.32.

