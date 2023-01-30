Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Puregold Price Club Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PGCMF opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57. Puregold Price Club has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82.
About Puregold Price Club
