Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS PGCMF opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57. Puregold Price Club has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82.

About Puregold Price Club

Puregold Price Club, Inc engages in the trading of goods through the operation of supermarkets. It provides consumer products, such as canned goods, housewares, toiletries, dry goods, food products, pharmaceutical, and medical goods on a wholesale and retail basis. The company was founded on September 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Manila, Philippines.

