QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) One Day Trading Volume Hits $438,345.37

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000971 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 75.3% lower against the US dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $845,203.00 and $438,345.37 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 51.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.18 or 0.00397359 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,470.59 or 0.27891708 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.71 or 0.00584982 BTC.

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.22262678 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $471,557.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

