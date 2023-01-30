Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

XM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.20.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of XM stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.40. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $32.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualtrics International

About Qualtrics International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 503.6% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 48,854 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,026,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 135,200 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.