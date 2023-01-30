QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

QS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

QuantumScape Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 5.28. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 25.68, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $192,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,788.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,843 shares of company stock worth $438,821. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the third quarter worth $32,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

