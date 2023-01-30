Raymond James Cuts Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target to C$5.50

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Blackline Safety Price Performance

BLKLF stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $5.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

