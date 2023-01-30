Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RLLMF. Raymond James cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday.

Real Matters Price Performance

Shares of Real Matters stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to the mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

