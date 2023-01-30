Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Short Interest Up 19.7% in January

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,255,300 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 1,048,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Regis Resources Stock Performance

RGRNF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 17,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,789. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. Regis Resources has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RGRNF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regis Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from 1.55 to 2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded Regis Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

About Regis Resources

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.

Featured Stories

