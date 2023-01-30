Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Price Target Cut to $37.50

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $37.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RNST. Raymond James decreased their target price on Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renasant presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.75.

Renasant Stock Performance

NASDAQ RNST opened at $34.78 on Thursday. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $198.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Institutional Trading of Renasant

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Renasant by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Renasant by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Renasant by 327.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Renasant by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

(Get Rating)

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also

