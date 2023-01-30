Request Trading 0.9% Lower This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, Request has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $108.33 million and $3.62 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010249 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00048463 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029952 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00018890 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00215045 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002823 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11247114 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $3,481,676.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.