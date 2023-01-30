Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Stock Performance
RVP opened at $1.96 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $64.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.06.
About Retractable Technologies
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Retractable Technologies (RVP)
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.