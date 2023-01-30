Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Revance Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.60.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $33.13 on Thursday. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.32). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 461.54% and a negative net margin of 251.92%. The company had revenue of $29.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,187. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,532,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

