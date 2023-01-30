Reviewing Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Cipher Mining has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brightcove has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Brightcove shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Brightcove shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Brightcove 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cipher Mining and Brightcove, as reported by MarketBeat.

Cipher Mining presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.01%. Brightcove has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.54%. Given Brightcove’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brightcove is more favorable than Cipher Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Cipher Mining and Brightcove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining N/A -40.32% -38.41% Brightcove -1.49% 1.91% 0.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cipher Mining and Brightcove’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining N/A N/A -$72.16 million N/A N/A Brightcove $211.09 million 1.23 $5.40 million ($0.08) -77.25

Brightcove has higher revenue and earnings than Cipher Mining.

Summary

Brightcove beats Cipher Mining on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology. In addition, it provides video solutions, such as Brightcove CorpTV, an application that enables marketing videos, product announcements, training programs, and other live and on-demand content; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and Virtual Events Experience, a platform to create customized, live, and virtual experiences. The company serves media, broadcasters, publishers, sports and entertainment companies, fashion, faith-based institutions, retail and e-commerce platforms, and hi-tech organizations, governments, educational institutions, and hospitality brands. It also sells its products in the America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and the Middle East. Brightcove Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

