Robert W. Baird Boosts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $425.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

URI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $419.82.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $434.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $367.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.94. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $438.21.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 38.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

