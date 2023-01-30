Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Cuts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 78.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 113.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $5.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,443,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,741,773. The company has a market capitalization of $298.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $129.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.16.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.