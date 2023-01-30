Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 0.8% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.55. 271,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,019,608. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $146.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.17.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

