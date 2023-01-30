Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $2.47 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises 0.9% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Arista Networks by 10.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,652,000 after purchasing an additional 553,782 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Arista Networks by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,867,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,058,000 after purchasing an additional 101,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 3.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,823,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,371,000 after purchasing an additional 57,203 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,342,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,801,000 after purchasing an additional 27,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $125,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $125,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $49,532.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,125.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,171 shares of company stock worth $11,361,563 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.48. 128,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $143.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.01.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

