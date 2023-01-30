Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Raises Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 4.9% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $13,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.83. The company had a trading volume of 282,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,882. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.53. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $53.78.

