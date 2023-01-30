Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Reduces Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $328.51. 274,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,456. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $347.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Transactions at Linde

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.69.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.